In Kurgan, the police are looking for a four-year-old boy who disappeared while walking from the yard of the house. This on Saturday, May 8, reported on website regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

They clarified that the boy disappeared the night before, he left the courtyard of the house on 142a Kuibyshev Street. On the same day, the child’s parents went to the police.

“For the search, thirty search groups were created from among the employees of the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Kurgan, who surveyed the nearby territory at night. Until now, the whereabouts of the child have not been established, ”the message says.

The signs of a boy were brought to the Ministry of Internal Affairs: height of about 100 cm, thin build, light brown short hair. The boy was wearing a pink T-shirt and pants of the same color.

On May 3, it was reported that an eight-year-old boy, who had left his home in Krasnoyarsk the day before and never returned, was found alive. Presumably, the boy spent the night with a friend.