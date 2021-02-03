Tap water in the Oktyabrsky district of Krasnoyarsk meets sanitary standards. This is evidenced by the first results of laboratory studies of a drinking source, Tatiana Lukina, press secretary of the supplier company KrasCom, said on her Vkontakte page.

On January 31, the residents of the Campus felt unwell, several dozen people complained of abdominal pain and nausea. Specialists then recorded 53 cases of acute intestinal infection, some of the victims required medical assistance. After that, the prosecutor’s office and investigators initiated an investigation.

For the study, the experts took water samples from a tap in a store on Dachnaya Street, 35. According to the agency’s report, no deviations from sanitary standards were found during the analysis.

“There are no pathogenic microorganisms in the test. Also, this water meets sanitary standards in terms of organoleptic indicators – color and turbidity, ”said Lukina.

Water from other houses, in which cases of poisoning have been confirmed, is now in incubation thermostats, the data of its analyzes will not be known until February 4.