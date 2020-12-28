The Ministry of Education of the Krasnoyarsk Territory recommends starting the full-time study process from 2021, after the end of the New Year holidays. This is stated in a message published on December 28 at website departments.

“The current epidemiological situation allows us to predict that all schoolchildren will enter full-time mode from January 11, 2021. The personal contact of a student with a teacher is an essential element of education and especially upbringing, because the school is a social institution. Therefore, after the holidays, we recommend organizing the educational process for all students in a standard format, but in compliance with strict epidemiological safety measures, ”said the head of the ministry, Svetlana Makovskaya.

At the entrance to the school, the temperature will be measured, the buildings will be regularly wet cleaned, and the premises will be disinfected with bactericidal lamps. Each class should have a separate room and a flexible schedule.

On December 2, Moscow extended the distance learning regime, established back in October, for schoolchildren in grades 6-11 until the end of the second quarter.

Anastasia Rakova, deputy mayor of the capital for social development, announced on December 4 that the distance learning regime introduced in the city for schoolchildren in grades 6-11 made it possible to avoid COVID-19 disease of about 23 thousand children.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in turn, said that full-time education in city schools would be resumed as soon as it became clear that the spread of coronavirus had begun to decline.