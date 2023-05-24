In Krasnoyarsk, a man was detained, accused of murdering a family with a child, which happened 25 years ago. This was reported press office GSU SK for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia.

At the moment, the man has been charged with a crime under paragraphs. “a”, “c”, “z” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“The murder of three people, including a minor, knowingly for the guilty person who is in a helpless state, committed out of selfish motives”). He was chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

According to investigators, the tragedy occurred on May 30, 1998 in Krasnoyarsk, when an attacker came to the apartment of the head of the family with the intention of resolving the issue of deferring a debt of 20 million rubles. Then a conflict arose between the men, the attacker took out a firearm and shot twice at the owner of the apartment. After that, the accused of murder shot the rest of the family in the apartment – his wife and five-year-old daughter. In order to hide the traces of the crime, he took the bodies to his relative’s dacha, where he buried the corpses. Their remains were discovered on May 22 this year.

The message about the “sudden disappearance” of the family was received by law enforcement agencies two days later – on June 1, 1998.

“When examining their apartment, located on 26 Baku Commissars Street in the city of Krasnoyarsk, traces of blood, dragging bodies, cartridge cases and shells from firearms were found at their place of residence, indicating the probable murder of all family members,” the report says.

Subsequently, a criminal case was initiated on the fact of the crime, but at that time it was not possible to establish the identity of the killer.

In 2023, operational-search activities were resumed again. As a result, involvement in the murder of a 55-year-old resident of Krasnoyarsk was established.

“During the interrogation, the suspect spoke in detail about the circumstances of the crime, which are fully consistent with the evidence collected in the criminal case, and when checking the testimony, he pointed to the place where the bodies were hidden,” the press service said.

The investigation is ongoing.

