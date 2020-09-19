In Krasnoyarsk, a fire in a private residential building claimed the lives of two people – a woman and her six-year-old daughter. This was reported by the press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia.

The fire occurred on Saturday morning in a house in the Leninsky district of the city. As a result of the incident, a man and a 17-year-old girl were also injured. They were hospitalized.

Investigators are checking the death of people. According to one of the versions, a short circuit in the wiring could lead to a fire. The press service of the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations added that a two-story wooden house caught fire. The area of ​​the fire was 150 square meters.

Earlier, a private drug treatment clinic was set on fire in Krasnoyarsk. Four deaths and two injuries were reported.