In Krasnoyarsk, a criminal case was opened on the fact of mass poisoning of residents of the Oktyabrsky district of the city with poor-quality water, it is reported on the site regional prosecutor’s office.

It is clarified that the case was initiated under the article on the provision of services of inadequate quality.

Currently, the regional department of Rospotrebnadzor excludes food and contact-household factors of infection of the population.

Recall that in early February in Krasnoyarsk more than 90 cases of acute intestinal infection were recorded.

According to RIA News, studies at the city water intake have shown the safety of water. However, it turned out that the organization dealing with the water supply of residential buildings did not give recommendations to the management companies and homeowners’ associations to drain the stagnant water from the internal engineering systems after the outages.