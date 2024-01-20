The Main Investigative Committee of Russia for Krasnoyarsk and the Republic of Khakassia organized an investigation into the collapse of a tower crane on the site of the CHPP-3, in which the crane operator was located. As the department reported on January 20, a procedural check is being carried out to determine whether safety rules were violated during the work.

It is noted that the emergency occurred in the morning of the current day.

“As a result of the fall, the crane operator received injuries of varying severity, the victim was taken to the hospital, he is receiving the necessary medical care, and is in intensive care,” the department’s press service reported.

The investigative team working at the scene of the incident will have to establish all the circumstances of the incident. To determine the cause of the crane fall, power plant workers are being interviewed. The audit will be made a procedural decision.

Earlier, on January 16, a man received fatal injuries as a result of the collapse of metal structures at a construction site in the north of Moscow, on Leningradskoye Highway. The capital's prosecutor's office took control of establishing the circumstances and causes of the incident, including facts of violation of safety regulations and labor protection, as well as the progress and results of the procedural investigation into this fact.

Prior to this, in November, one person was injured when a construction crane fell during the dismantling of the Snezhkom complex in Krasnogorsk near Moscow. Presumably, the capsize occurred due to overload.