In the Krasnodar Territory, a suspect in the murder of the ex-captain of the submarine Rzhitsky was detained

A man suspected of murdering ex-commander of the Krasnodar submarine and deputy head of the city department for mobilization work Stanislav Rzhitsky has been detained in the Krasnodar Territory. This was announced on Tuesday, July 11, by the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, the detainee is Sergey Denisenko, born in 1959. A pistol with a silencer, from which Rzhitsky was shot, was confiscated from him. The arrest itself was carried out by investigators of the ICR together with employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia. An operational video appeared on the network – the frames show special forces soldiers who break into the apartment, a man lies on the floor.

The former head of the Karate Federation of Ukraine was detained

Sergei Denisenko is from the Sumy region, in the past he served as president of the Karate-do Federation of Ukraine, he has a seventh dan and a black belt.

It is known that the killer followed Rzhitsky for a long time: the killer knew all the routes of his victim and specifically chose a place that would not be covered by surveillance cameras to attack the former commander of the Krasnodar submarine.

Stanislav Rzhitsky was shot the day before

The fact that Stanislav Rzhitsky, deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, was shot dead in Krasnodar became known the night before. The killer ambushed the former commander of the Krasnodar submarine when he went for a morning run near the Olimp sports complex.

An unknown attacker shot 42-year-old Rzhitsky four times in the back and chest – the officer died on the spot from his wounds.

Investigators are working on the version of the Ukrainian trace

Currently, investigators are working on a version of the Ukrainian trace in the murder of Rzhitsky, who was in the Peacemaker base. His photo has the status “liquidated”. The Ukrainian media accused the deceased of involvement in the launch of Kalibr missiles at facilities in Ukraine.

On the fact of the crime, the ICR opened a criminal case. It was transferred to the production of the first department for the investigation of especially important cases of the regional department of the department.