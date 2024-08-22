Emergencies Ministry: Rescuers in Krasnodar Krai Search for Person after Ukrainian Armed Forces Strike on Ferry

In the Krasnodar region, rescuers continue their search after the Ukrainian attack on the ferry in the port of Kavkaz, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports Telegram-channel.

“According to updated information, the location of one person is unknown,” the publication says.

Earlier, the regional governor reported that 17 ferry crew members were rescued after a missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). He also noted that barriers had been installed at the scene to prevent the spread of fuel.

On August 22, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked one of Russia’s largest passenger ports, Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, with a Neptune missile. The strike hit a rail ferry with fuel tanks. As a result of the damage, the ferry sank in the port’s waters.