In Krasnodar, representatives of the local branch of one of the political parties sent a cardboard figure of US President Joe Biden into the sky. This is reported on April 1 “TVNZ”…

It is noted that the event was timed to coincide with the April Fools’ campaign, which took place under the motto “Long live reason, let insanity perish.”

“For the first time in the world, US President Joe Biden has been sent to Mars. The action is symbolic – we sent all the negativity and Russophobia to hell, ”said one of the organizers of the action, Denis Khmelevskoy.

Earlier on April 1, Izvestia recalled the most incredible public jokes that were taken at face value. So, as an example, the events of 1957 related to the BBC and spaghetti TV channel, as well as other no less funny situations, are cited.

On March 31, the psychotherapist, head of the Empathy mental health center, Nadezhda Panova, told how you can react to offensive April Fools’ jokes. According to her, it is necessary to understand that humor can be both positive and negative.

However, to react to offensive things should be the saying “who calls his name – he is called that.”