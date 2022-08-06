The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kosovo announced the detention of Russian journalist Aslamova on charges of espionage

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Celal Shvetsla, announced the detention of Komsomolskaya Pravda correspondent Darya Aslamova while trying to enter the region and accused her of espionage without evidence. Writes about it RIA News.

“Several countries have proven that she was spying for Russian military intelligence and that she acted under the guise of a journalist,” the minister said. However, he did not specify which countries and evidence he meant.

Shvetsla also claims that Aslamova “participated in hostilities in Ukraine,” but did not provide evidence of this.

The aggravation on the Serbian-Kosovorian border began on July 31. Air raid signals went off in the northern regions of Kosovo, and the Serbs began to build barricades in the place of Rudare, on the Pristina-Leposavich highway and not far from the city of Zvecan.