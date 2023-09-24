The police of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo killed two more attackers during the operation. The agency reported this on September 24 Tanjug with reference to the Pristina police.

“The killing of two more attackers, who were masked, in uniform and with heavy weapons, was confirmed, and the arrest of the attacker in uniform and with a weapon was confirmed,” the report said.

According to media reports, four more suspects were detained in the area of ​​the village of Rudare; communication devices were found on them, which allegedly indicate that the detainees belonged to “criminal groups.”

The report also states that the situation in the area around the village of Banska remains difficult. It is noted that “shelling of police units with the use of firearms continues with the same intensity.”

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti published photographs of masked armed men and said they attacked police with the support of Serbian authorities. He noted that law enforcement agencies of the region are conducting an operation to detain the suspects.

It is reported that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will address citizens in the evening at 20:00 local time (21:00 Moscow time).

Earlier that day, according to the Kosovo Ministry of Internal Affairs, at about 2:40 local time (3:40 Moscow time) on a bridge near the village of Bansko, two trucks without license plates blocked the entrance. The police who were sent there were attacked with hand grenades and grenade launchers. As a result of the shootout, two employees received bullet wounds and were taken to hospital in South Mitrovica, one of whom subsequently died.

Later in the morning of that day, the Serbian portal RTS reported that unknown armed people entered the Banj monastery of the Serbian Orthodox Church, located near Zvecan and Kosovska Mitrovica in Northern Kosovo.

Armed people entered the monastery in armored vehicles and destroyed the locked gates of the monastery. For safety reasons, the novices locked themselves in the monastery church. The police eliminated one of those who broke into the monastery. The department noted that the attackers use various private premises and objects, including on the territory of the monastery, to move, hide and take positions to shoot at police units of the Kosovo police.

On the afternoon of September 24, the NATO contingent in Kosovo (KFOR) announced its readiness to take part in the operation of the Kosovo police in the north of the region. In their message, they emphasized that their troops are present in the area and are ready to respond if necessary.

A new round of aggravation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began on May 26, when law enforcement agencies surrounded administrative buildings in the settlements of Zubin Potok, Zvecan and Leposavic with the aim of seizing them under the pretext of providing assistance to the elected mayors. The Serbs came to defend the buildings, resulting in over 50 people being injured.

In 2008, Kosovo Albanian structures in Pristina declared independence from Serbia. According to the Serbian Constitution, the territory of the unrecognized state is the autonomous region of Kosovo and Metohija within the country. The Republic of Kosovo is not recognized by dozens of countries, including Russia.