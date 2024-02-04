“Newsach”: in Kirov, two men kidnapped a girl at the entrance of a house

In Kirov, two men of oriental appearance stole a girl from the entrance of a house. This is reported by Telegram-Newsach channel.

The abduction occurred on the night of February 2-3. The girl got out of the car and headed towards the house. Right next to the intercom, two men ran up to her from behind, grabbed her and forcibly took her away.

The whereabouts of the kidnapped girl are still unknown.

