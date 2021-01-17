Six sailors who were rescued after the crash of the dry cargo ship “Arvin” off the coast of Turkey are in the hospital. Oleg Nikolenko, a representative of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, announced this on his Twitter page.

He specified that five Ukrainians and one foreigner were rescued. Doctors assess their condition as satisfactory.

One of the surviving crew members said that before the dry cargo ship went to the bottom, it was covered with a large wave.

The diplomat added that the search continues for the rest of the crew.

Recall that the ship was sailing under the flag of Palau from Georgia to Bulgaria. The operator was the Ukrainian company Tesoro Marine. Bad weather is said to be the cause of the crash. There were 12 people on board, two of them were Russian citizens, and the rest were Ukrainians. The incident reportedly killed four sailors.