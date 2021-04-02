In Kiev, they threatened to “shed blood” in the event of a war with Russia. This was announced by the press secretary of the Ukrainian delegation in the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, in an interview with the Ukrainian media. RIA News…

Arestovich said that if Moscow tries to attack, Kiev will “shed so much blood that they will not like it.” According to him, all of Russia’s plans for a war with Ukraine rest on precisely this. He also noted that in Kiev they will “work in full, by all means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) have.” At the same time, the press secretary of the Ukrainian delegation to the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass added that this is the clear position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, Arestovich admitted that Kiev, together with NATO, is preparing for a war over Crimea. According to him, within the framework of NATO exercises Defender Europe 2021, the situation of armed confrontation, war with Russia will be worked out. He noted that their main focus will be the Balkans, Crimea and everything to the north.

Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in Donbass in April of the same year. Part of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence. Kiev tried to retake the breakaway regions by force, but to no avail. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Crimea and Donbass regions. Moscow does not consider itself a party to the conflict and rejects claims.