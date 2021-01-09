The explosion on the section of the main gas pipeline in the Poltava region of Ukraine, through which Russian gas is supplied to Europe, did not affect the transit of fuel to the European Union. This was announced on Facebook by the operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system (GTS).

It is noted that during the investigation of the incident, its probable causes will be established, the possibility of sabotage is not excluded.

In turn, the adviser to the head of the Ukrainian government, a member of the supervisory board of Naftogaz, Natalya Boyko, wrote on her page in the same social network that “there is no threat to supply the population and ensure uninterrupted transit”.

An explosion thundered on a gas pipeline this afternoon, then a fire started. The reason for the emergency, according to preliminary data, was the depressurization of the pipeline. There are no casualties or injuries. 13 settlements in the Poltava region were left without gas.

In September last year, a similar incident occurred on the same gas pipeline. A criminal case was initiated in connection with the depressurization.