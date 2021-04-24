Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov explained why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cannot accept the offer of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and come to Moscow for talks. The deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass told about this on the air. Youtube-channel “Freedom of speech Savik Shuster”.

According to him, the President of Ukraine cannot “go to the capital during the war and meet with a person who is a representative of the aggressor country.” Reznikov stressed that the proposal of the Russian leader seems a little strange to him. He noted that such a meeting should be held within the framework of the Normandy format with the participation of the heads of Germany and France.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life party Renat Kuzmin predicted an escalation of the conflict if Zelensky refused to come to Moscow and Donbass for negotiations.

On April 20, Zelensky addressed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russian with a proposal to meet anywhere in Donbass where there is a war. In response, Putin said that Kiev should negotiate to resolve the conflict with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), but agreed to host Zelensky in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations at any convenient time.