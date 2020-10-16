The Ukrainian military can capture the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, said Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Serhiy Krivonos.

“Yes, this is a task that can be accomplished,” he replied to the journalist of the Obozrevatel publication.

Krivonos boasted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already conducted successful operations on the territory of the DPR and LPR, recalling that in 2017, the military killed the head of the LPR People’s Militia Oleg Anaschenko.

According to him, then two “Ukrainian soldiers” coped with the task and even survived, but were captured. In December last year, they were exchanged for captured militias.

In July, it became known that in Ukraine they detained ex-SBU officer Andrei Baidalu, who in the DPR is believed to be involved in the murder of the head of the republic, Alexander Zakharchenko.

Zakharchenko died on August 31, 2018 as a result of an explosion in the Separ cafe in the center of Donetsk. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said that Ukrainian security forces were involved in the incident.

In March, former SBU officer Oleg Sugerei told the media how the operation was carried out to eliminate the commander of the Donbass Somali battalion, Mikhail Tolstykh (call sign Givi).