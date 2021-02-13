The role of the United States, as a strategic partner of Ukraine, is one of the key ones in ending the armed conflict in Donbass. This was stated by the head of the office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on the night of Saturday, February 13.

“The United States, as a strategic partner of Ukraine, must and can play one of the key roles in ending the military conflict (in Donbass – Ed.),” Yermak said.

He also noted that Ukraine, for its part, “will do everything to ensure that the principles laid down in the Minsk agreements are fulfilled.”

“There is progress in the negotiations, although they are very slow and difficult,” Yermak said.

He stressed the importance of the presence in Donbass of representatives of Germany, France, USA, Great Britain, Canada and Sweden.

On February 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Kiev did not use the Minsk agreements to restore peace, but, on the contrary, is doing everything possible to evade its own obligations.

Earlier on Friday, the Ukrainian party Opposition Platform – For Life made a statement in which it indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, since assuming the highest government post in 2019, twice betrayed the hope of the country’s residents for peace in Donbass.

On the same day, the head of the Kiev delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, said that Zelensky wants to establish peace in the southeast of the country. Kravchuk stood up for the current Ukrainian leader, assuring that Zelenskiy was allegedly unfairly accused of evading the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in the country in February 2014. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, including at the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since the fall of 2014 adopted three documents that regulate steps to de-escalate the conflict. But after the adopted ceasefire agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings are being conducted.