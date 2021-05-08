The celebration of Victory Day over fascism, held annually on the territory of the Kiev National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II, was in jeopardy. This is reported on website Kiev City State Administration (KSCA).

The holding of the events was called into question due to the fact that the technique and equipment for mounting the stage was not allowed into the territory of the building, allegedly by order of the Minister of Culture.

Later, the chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Marina Honda announced that the celebration would still take place, but with changes in the schedule.

“After publicity in the media, we finally managed to get the equipment to be allowed into the territory of the museum. Now, having waited several hours under the barrier, our equipment is already on the territory of the museum and the stage is being installed. Therefore, we hope that the event will take place on May 9, ”- said Honda.

She added that the official part will start at 12:00.

In turn, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine (MCIP) stated, which did not give prohibitions for holding events for Victory Day in the museum, and the phased launch of equipment on the territory of the museum was associated with the delimitation of its volumes.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainians on the eve of Victory Day. He said that Victory Day in Ukraine is celebrated on May 8, not May 9, in order to “preserve and understand history more fully.” In particular, Zelensky urged not to forget that Nazism is an absolute evil, and condemned all who support it.