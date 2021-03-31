The Kiev authorities decided to suspend the work of kindergartens and schools in the city from April 5 due to the worsening situation with the spread of coronavirus. This was announced on March 31 by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitali Klitschko on his Facebook page.

So, ground transport will operate on special passes intended for passengers, that is, exclusively for transporting workers of critical infrastructure enterprises, Klitschko stressed.

Earlier that day, the Minister of Health of Ukraine Maxim Stepanov said that 407 patients died from complications of COVID-19 in a day. This indicator has become the daily maximum for the entire time of the pandemic in the country, he noted.

On March 27, it became known that in 13 out of 25 regions of Ukraine the maximum level of epidemic danger – “red”, was introduced.

A number of strict restrictions apply to residents of the quarantine zone. In particular, catering and cultural establishments, gyms, swimming pools, non-food markets are closed to the public, mass events are prohibited.

A day earlier, the mayor of Ukrainian Nikolaev, Alexander Senkevich, announced the critical workload of the city’s hospitals due to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. According to him, the situation continues to worsen: there are not enough doctors in medical institutions, and patients are placed right in the corridor.

In early March, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic had begun in the country. According to him, citizens should be more serious about the fact that there is a shortage of vaccines around the world. He urged them to be conscientious and comply with anti-epidemic measures.