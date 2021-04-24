Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Alexei Reznikov, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would not be able to accept the invitation of Russian leader Vladimir Putin to come to Moscow for talks.

“(Zelensky – Ed.) During the war cannot go to the capital and meet with a person who is a representative of the aggressor country. It seems to me that this is a bit of a strange proposal, “Reznikov said on the air of the” Freedom of Speech Savik Shuster “program on Saturday, April 24.

In his opinion, such a meeting should take place in the format of the “Norman Four” together with the leaders of Germany and France, writes Gazeta.ru…

On April 20, Zelensky offered to meet with Putin “anywhere” in Donbass. According to the Ukrainian leader, the different views of Kiev and Moscow on the past and the future can be seen not as a problem, but as an opportunity.

Putin, in turn, responded to the proposal on April 22, specifying that if Kiev wants to restore relations, Moscow will only welcome it. He added that for the development of Russian-Ukrainian relations, the Russian Federation will receive Zelensky in Moscow at any time convenient for him.

On April 22, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also noted that Zelensky needed to negotiate the situation in Donbass with the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), and only then discuss this issue with third countries.

On April 22, the head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, already announced his readiness to meet with Zelensky at any point on the contact line in Donbass.

The next day, Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, said that Russia had offered Germany and France to discuss, by April 27, issues of an armistice in eastern Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk agreements. According to him, the negotiations were proposed to be held “directly in the conflict zone with the participation of representatives of Ukraine and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

The adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, clarified on the same day that Ukraine regards Kozak’s proposal “as something that could blur the very idea of ​​negotiations.” According to him, it is necessary to implement this idea within the framework of the trilateral contact group.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup in the country. In the current situation, the Ukrainian authorities blame Moscow. Russia has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict, and called on Kiev to negotiate with the DPR and LPR, as well as to implement the Minsk agreements and achieve de-escalation.