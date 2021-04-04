Russia does not have a monopoly on the Russian language, Kiev needs to declare the existence of the “Ukrainian Russian”, said the press secretary of the President of Ukraine Yulia Mendel.

In her opinion, Ukrainian Russian is part of the cultural diversity of Ukraine. As an example, she cited English, which is spoken in different countries, but the UK does not consider it “only its own”.

“So Russia is not a monopoly on the Russian language, and it is high time for us to demonopolize this Russian and say loudly that there is a Ukrainian Russian language in Ukraine,” she said on the Dom TV channel on Sunday, April 4.

Ukrainian politicians often speculate on the topic of language, and some Ukrainians engender a “spirit of hatred” in society in the struggle for language, Mendel said. At the same time, the press secretary stressed that the Ukrainian language must be protected.

“But citizens should also be protected – and it doesn’t matter what language they use in everyday life, because the greatest value is a person,” she said.

Earlier, on March 30, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Arsen Avakov, said that a high-quality Russian-language pro-Ukrainian TV channel should be created in the country.

In his opinion, such a TV channel will give the world an opportunity to “know the truth and understand the difference between the news” and the broadcasts of Russian TV programs.

In 2019, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the final reading the law “On ensuring the functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language.”