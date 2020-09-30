Kiev police opened a criminal case under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Intentional Murder” after the death of an employee of the US Embassy in the city, said on Wednesday, September 30, the head of the Kiev National Police Andriy Krishchenko.

“The case was opened under the article“ Intentional murder ”. Now the police, a forensic medical expert, our forensic laboratory are examining the scene of the incident, examining the body of this woman, things, the first-priority necessary actions are being taken, “he said on the air of the Nash TV channel.

According to him, the National Guard is in charge of guarding the embassy.

Earlier on Wednesday, it became known that an employee of the US Embassy in Ukraine Sanver Nikaelo died in hospital after receiving a head injury. The woman was found near the railway tracks in the Shevchenko district of Kiev. Police said she could have been injured due to the beatings.

At the same time, the publication “Censor.NET”, referring to a source in law enforcement agencies, argued that Nikaelo could have hit the train.