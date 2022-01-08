Residents of Khimki near Moscow complained about a huge hole in the sidewalk, which appeared in place of the tiles previously laid there. The publication appeared in the “Typical Khimki” group during “In contact with”…

The Russians have attached photographs showing a large hole in a busy street. After a while, the local authorities reported on the elimination of the problem in the comments to the topic, but it turned out that the communal services simply threw snow at the hole and trampled it down tightly. This was evident in the photo that was posted in response to local residents. After numerous disapproving comments, the Khimki administration deleted the original photograph and published a new one the next day – with the repaired road surface.

The first photo with the filled hole was published in Telegram-channel “Ax 18+”.

Previously, a netizen posted a photo showing that a chip on the staircase at the entrance was sealed with masking tape, the window frames were fixed, and a new mirror was fixed in the elevator. In the comments, users were outraged at the irresponsible attitude towards the work of public utilities employees and offered to come up with their own ways of using such tape.