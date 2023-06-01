Police officers in Khimki detained an unemployed man suspected of stealing a watch worth more than 500,000 rubles from a furniture shopping mall. This was announced by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region on Thursday, June 1.

The department clarified that a representative of a furniture shopping center on Butakova Street turned to the duty department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the city district of Khimki with a statement about the theft of an interior bronze table clock.

“The amount of damage amounted to 520 thousand rubles. On suspicion of committing a crime, an unemployed 58-year-old resident of Smolensk was identified and taken to the duty station of the police department, ”the city news agency quoted the message as saying.Moscow“.

A criminal case under Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”).

The Khimki city court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention for the defendant.

On the same day, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the city of Moscow said that the man fell asleep on a bench near the club on Bolotnaya Embankment in the capital. At this time, a 24-year-old man approached the sleeping man and stole an expensive smartphone from him. He was arrested by the police, according to the website. kp.ru.

Earlier, on May 29, in Moscow, unknown persons stole a scooter from a man for 480 thousand rubles, while the victim was eating shawarma in his garage.

In addition, a bag hanging on the handle of an electric scooter was stolen, in which there were 130 thousand rubles.