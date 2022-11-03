In the Kherson region, the redeployment of the RF Armed Forces to the left bank of the Dnieper was allowed

The Russian military can be redeployed to the left bank of the Dnieper. In the Kherson region, including the administrative center of Kherson, clashes may occur in the next one and a half to two weeks. The possible withdrawal of troops was announced by the deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov in broadcast Soloviev Live program.

The deputy head of the new Russian region called the situation difficult and reminded the locals that they should, if possible, move from the right bank as soon as possible. “The remaining residents of Kherson are putting themselves in danger,” Stremousov wrote in Telegram. He advised two ways: by water transport through the Rechport, or by a private car by means of a barge.

The situation in the Kherson direction

Before the announcement of the possible movement of Russian troops, Stremousov spoke about the non-critical situation on the front line. According to him, all attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Kherson have been repulsed, and there is no large concentration of Ukrainian troops on the line of contact.

See also Does the Bundestag's decision to supply heavy weapons to Kyiv implicate Germany? On the front line, all the attacks that the Ukronazis are taking today have been repulsed, and I will say that, in principle, we do not see such a massive, abrupt offensive and do not see such a large concentration of Nazi troops Kirill Stremousov Deputy Head of Administration of the Kherson Region

At the same time, the emergency services of Kherson reported that around 1 am on November 3, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to strike at the infrastructure of the city using American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. A day earlier, on November 2, Stremousov stated attempts by Ukrainian troops to break through in the direction of Kherson, which were repelled by Russian military units.

Explosions in Kherson

On November 3, Russian war correspondents reported a massive explosion in Kherson. By information reporter Alexander Kots, after the explosion, “smaller vibes” were heard, as the air defense system (AD) began to work. These data are confirmed by the military commander of the All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Yevgeny Poddubny. He addedthat smoke was recorded in the area of ​​​​the shipyard. Video of the work of air defense systems publishes Telegram-Zvezdanews channel.

At the end of October, another explosion occurred in the city. A representative of the emergency services of the new Russian region explained that the explosion heard by the residents of Kherson was caused by the liquidation of unexploded ordnance at the test site by engineers. Local residents reported that windows were shattered from the explosion in some houses.

Forecasts

Army General, Commander of the Joint Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) in Ukraine, Sergei Surovikin, will soon face serious tests in the Kherson direction. This was stated by the commander of the battalion “Vostok” Alexander Khodakovsky.

According to Khodakovsky, if there is a feat, he will be credited to Surovikin, as well as to his officers and soldiers. The defeat at the same time, according to the battalion commander of the “East”, will become personal. “And at the same time they will remember [генерал-полковника Александра] Lapin, in the struggle around which he did not participate, but will it be necessary to recoup someone? Hold on, Commander-in-Chief,” he added. On October 24, it became known that detachments of Russian territorial defense began to be created in the city.

On October 22, the regional administration called on all citizens and civil officials to leave the city and cross to the left bank. The corresponding decision was made due to the tense situation at the front, the high danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks. Monuments to Russian military leaders Alexander Suvorov and Fyodor Ushakov were also taken out of the city.

As of October 24, in the Kherson region, more than 22 thousand residents were moved from the right bank of the Dnieper to the left. “The evacuation program is designed for 60,000 citizens,” says Deputy Governor of the region Ekaterina Gubareva. On November 2, unknown people fired small arms at a tugboat with civilians while moving from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper.