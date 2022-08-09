RIA Novosti: saboteurs with petal mines and enemy “beacons” were caught in Kherson

Russian security forces in Kherson caught a saboteur who mined the city with banned anti-personnel mines “Petal” and scattered “beacons” for aiming heavy artillery. The perpetrator has been arrested. About it RIA News the source said.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, his wife helped to identify the saboteur. The woman advocated a special military operation and, having learned about the “anti-Russian instructions” that her husband was given by the authorities on the railway in Kherson, informed the Russian fighters about this.

“After it became clear where it would be possible to scatter crumpled plastic bottles with “beacons”, the gunners went to mark targets for subsequent Ukrainian strikes,” the agency’s interlocutor conveyed her testimony.

It is specified that one of the gunners was destroyed, two managed to be taken alive.

In early August, the Zaporozhye authorities evicted a local resident from the territory of the region for provocations and sabotage. Such a public measure of censure was issued against a local resident Olobeenko I.M. for the fact that he “incited discord and enmity among his own neighbors and friends, thus deserving public ostracism.”