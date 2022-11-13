The industrial district of Kharkov was subjected to rocket fire. This was announced on November 13 by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

“Rocket attack on the Industrial District of Kharkov. Previously, an industrial facility. Information about the victims is being specified,” Terekhov wrote in his Telegram channel.

It is noted that now an air alert has been declared in the Kharkiv region.

According to the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua, eyewitnesses heard at least three explosions. The hit occurred in an enterprise in the Industrial District of the city.

Earlier, on November 11, a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was damaged as a result of a missile attack on the region. None of the people were hurt. Which object was damaged and what the extent of the damage was not reported.

On October 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting of the Security Council, said that the missile strikes were a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime. In particular, he mentioned the emergency on the Crimean bridge. According to him, these events put Ukraine on a par with “odious” terrorist groups.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

