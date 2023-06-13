The mayor of Kharkov announced the renaming of city streets in honor of the commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Kharkiv authorities have decided to rename several city streets in honor of the fallen commanders and fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This is reported “Strana.ua” with reference to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov.

So, according to him, Plekhanovskaya Street will now be named after the volunteer of the national battalions Georgy Tarasenko, Derzhavinskaya Street – the commander of the Da Vinci Wolves battalion Dmitry Kotsyubaylo.

Bronenosets Street “Potemkin” was named after the commander of the National Guard battalion Oleg Hromadsky, the nameless square on Kontorskaya was named after the military physician Vladislav Chernykh.

In addition, as the mayor said, Kharkiv Gorky Park will henceforth be called the Central Park of Culture and Recreation.

Earlier, the city authorities renamed the Pushkin Academic Russian Drama Theater into the Kharkov Academic Drama Theatre.