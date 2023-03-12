“Klimenko Time”: in Kharkiv, employees of the military enlistment office issued subpoenas in a nightclub

Employees of the military registration and enlistment office issued summons for mobilization in one of the nightclubs in Kharkov. This is reported by the Ukrainian edition of Klimenko Time in its Telegram-channel.

It is reported that employees of the territorial recruitment center who came to the institution asked to turn off the music and turn on the normal light, and then began to check documents from visitors and issue summonses.

In Ukraine, evasion of military service during mobilization provides for criminal liability of up to five years in prison. Earlier it became known that the country is preparing to revise the rules for issuing permits for men of military age to travel abroad.

Earlier, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the blocking of a network of dozens of Telegram channels for evaders, which notified residents of the country about the distribution of subpoenas. “First of all, they leaked the actual places where subpoenas were handed over to those liable for military service and urged them to hide from representatives of the military registration and enlistment offices,” the department noted.