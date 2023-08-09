Kharkiv authorities wanted to equip school classrooms in the subway for teaching children

The Kharkiv authorities wanted to equip school classes in the subway for teaching children. This was stated by the director of the Department of Education of the City Council Olga Demenko, writes the publication “Strana.ua” in Telegram-channel.

It is clarified that the lessons in the subway were offered to try for students of the first and second grades. “Full-fledged classrooms will be equipped there, where sound insulation, air recovery, toilets will be repaired there,” she said.