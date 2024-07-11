Ganchev: Russia records cases of rape in villages controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Russia is recording cases of rape and looting in villages in the Kharkiv region controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was reported by the head of the Russian military-civil administration (VGA) of the region, Vitaly Ganchev, reports RIA News.

“We have information about cases of looting and rape. In addition, our Department of Internal Affairs is tasked with recording all these crimes as much as possible. Why as much as possible? Because, naturally, we do not have access to every populated area, especially those that are under the control of the armed forces of Ukraine,” he said.

According to Ganchev, information about the violations comes from local residents who were able to leave for Russian territory. He also said that such actions by Ukrainian military personnel are encouraged by the senior command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The head of the Kharkiv Military State Administration also reported that currently 52 settlements in the region are under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. According to him, 34 of them in the Kupyansk direction and 13 in the north of the region are controlled by the Russian administration, and another 5 are controlled by the military.