In Kharkiv, 117 infrastructure facilities of the KP “Kharkiv Heating Networks” have been damaged since February 24, Mayor Igor Terekhov said.

“In the city (since the beginning of the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. – Ed.), 20 km of main pipelines, 44 boiler houses, one thermal power plant, 46 central and seven individual heating points, three pumping stations were damaged,” Terekhov said on the website of the city council .

It is noted that specialists are working to restore the infrastructure. Thus, 70 million hryvnias (about 115 million rubles) were allocated for the renovation of CHPP-3 from the budget of the city territorial community and the state budget.

Earlier on Saturday, the head of Ukraine’s largest energy holding DTEK, Maxim Timchenko, urged Ukrainians to be ready to leave the country before winter sets in, if possible, in order to reduce the load on the energy system.

According to him, massive missile strikes from the Russian Federation disabled almost half of the country’s energy network, and a second attack could completely destroy it.

In October, Russian troops launched massive strikes against Ukraine’s infrastructure. As Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular, on the Crimean bridge.

Russia’s special operation to protect civilians in Donbass, which began on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

