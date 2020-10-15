In the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, a man received 20 years in a maximum security penal colony for the murder of his three-year-old daughter, the press service of the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The incident took place in December 2019 in Nefteyugansk. According to the investigation, a 36-year-old local resident, drunk at home, beat his three-year-old daughter, who died the next day. The man was detained, a criminal case was opened against him under the article on murder.

It was established that he had previously systematically beat the girl, as well as his second four-year-old daughter.

The court sentenced the man to 20 years of imprisonment in a strict regime correctional colony. The verdict did not enter into legal force.

According to the source RIA News, the children were left to the man from his first marriage, the girls were handed over to him after the death of his ex-wife.