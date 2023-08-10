In Khakassia, a woman driving a foreign car, leaving the chase of a traffic police patrol, lost control and drove into a herd of cows at full speed. This was announced on Thursday, August 10, in the press service of the regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“The inspectors <…>, being on the patrol route, drew attention to an oncoming foreign crossover, which, when turning from Mira Street to Askizskaya Street, was moving extremely slowly, moreover, along a winding trajectory,” the report says. message departments. After the employees demanded to stop, the car tried to escape.

At 20 km of the Abakan-Ak-Dovurak road, a foreign car at full speed drove into a herd of cows crossing the roadway, after which the car drove into a ditch and rolled over several times. Four animals died on the spot.

The policemen rendered first aid to the people in the car. Behind the wheel was a 35-year-old resident of Abakan intoxicated, and her 15-year-old daughter was in the passenger seat. Both were hospitalized.

An administrative case was initiated against the woman for driving while intoxicated. In addition, she will be held accountable for improper performance of parental duties.

Earlier, on August 8, in the evening, six people were hospitalized as a result of a mass accident in Yekaterinburg. During the accident, a car sharing, an ambulance and a minibus collided. The causes and circumstances of the accident are established.