Residents of Khabarovsk, where a shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel has been observed for several days, began to sell seats in line at gas stations (gas stations). In addition, advertisements for the sale of fuel at a price almost twice the market price have appeared on the Internet, DVHAB.RU reports.

The author of one of these ads, which leads the portal, offers a liter of gasoline Ai-92 for 75 rubles, Ai-95 – for 80 rubles, Ai-101 – for 100 rubles. AI-98 and diesel fuel are not on sale.

DVHAB.RU notes that such citizens, arriving at gas stations, first pour gasoline into barrels and cans, and then put them up for sale. This leads to the fact that there is not enough fuel for everyone. However, according to the portal, many Khabarovsk residents agree to overpay, “just not to be left without transport.”

According to RIA News, there were also proposals on the network to take the queue at the gas station for a thousand rubles.

Acting Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Mikhail Degtyarev called the situation with gasoline in the region extraordinary. According to him, the authorities are working together with the Russian Ministry of Energy to resolve it. “Today a train arrived at the regional center with car fuel from Rosrezerv, allocated at the request of the regional government. At night he will get up for unloading “, – quotes Degtyarev as his official Telegram-channel.

In mid-January, the production of gasoline stopped in the region due to technical problems. TASS… This led to a fuel shortage. For several days, queues of dozens of cars have been observed at local gas stations. Drivers wait for the opportunity to buy gas for several hours, many of them stand at night.