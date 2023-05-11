In Khabarovsk, the court sentenced the head of the management company (MC) of the house to a suspended sentence and a fine after the collapse of the balcony, which led to the death of a pensioner. This was reported on May 11 in the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Khabarovsk Territory and the Jewish Autonomous Region.

“The court sentenced the man to imprisonment for a period of three years, six months, conditionally with a probationary period of four years, with a fine, with a fine of 300,000 rubles,” reads the statement. message.

The department clarified that the incident occurred on August 30, 2021. On the sixth floor of a residential building on the street. Muravyov-Amursky, 25, the wooden structures of the balcony collapsed at the moment when a 71-year-old man was there. The occupant died as a result of the fall.

“The reason for the incident was the failure of the acting director of the management company, who was reliably aware of the need to replace the beams and wooden flooring,” the department noted.

At the hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty, referring to the fact that he allegedly did not know about the emergency condition of the balcony.

Currently, the verdict has not yet entered into force.

