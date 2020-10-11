In Khabarovsk, at a stop on Gagarin Street, a truck caught fire and exploded, it is reported on the site regional headquarters of the Ministry of Emergencies.

As specified, as a result of the incident, windows and glazing of balconies in a nearby house were damaged.

10 people and 4 pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the accident.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations noted that there was no information about the victims. Currently, the apartments are being surveyed to clarify possible damage.

Experts establish the cause and circumstances of the incident. It turned out that inside the exploded car there was a gas cylinder.

Earlier it was reported that there are seven people in Ecuador injured by the explosion of the gas tank. The explosion damaged several buildings and cars.