A drunken passenger on a Khabarovsk-Moscow plane was removed from the flight by police for disturbing public order, reports TASS…

This was reported by representatives of the transport department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in the Far Eastern Federal District.

According to the department, the 39-year-old Khabarovsk resident was intoxicated, and also expressed himself with gross obscene language. The passenger was removed from the flight and escorted to the police station on duty.

The detainee refused to undergo a medical examination for blood alcohol content. A protocol on an administrative offense was drawn up against him.

Now the man faces up to 15 days of arrest.

Earlier, at the Kazan airport, police detained a passenger who made a riot on board. The drunken man used foul language and hit the flight attendant.