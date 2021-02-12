After the closure of all schools in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many young girls left on their own found themselves pregnant. Today, some cannot return to school.

While thousands of teenage girls get pregnant in Kenya every year, the problem has worsened with Covid-19 and the closure of schools. Some young girls were able to find help at the Serene Refuge, an establishment opened in January 2021 in Nyeri, capital of the Central Province. 10 photos of Monicah Mwangi illustrate this point.