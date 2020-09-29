A man sorting plastic bottles at the Kibarani landfill in Mombasa, Kenya, June 3, 2018 (photo illustration) (ANDREW KASUKU / AFP)

Is Kenya on its way to becoming the new dumping ground for the United States? Washington is in talks with Nairobi for a trade deal. It would provide for the export of plastic waste from Americans to Kenya. We are talking about a “plastic deal”. The United States is looking for a new destination to treat its plastic waste since China no longer wants it, and this African country may soon accept it on its territory.

We are talking about 500 million tonnes of plastic waste each year exported to the world by the United States. Officially, this is to help Kenya develop a recycling industry and make it a “hub” to export this plastic once recycled to other African countries because demand is exploding on the continent. For Kenya this would be the promise of thousands of jobs created and perhaps even free access to the American market for Kenyan products. It is difficult to refuse for Kenya, whose economy is at its worst following the coronavirus crisis.

Kenya is not, however, capable of absorbing these millions of tonnes of American waste. Waste management in the country is catastrophic. They end up in open dumps on the outskirts of large cities. The NGO Greenpeace launched a petition to prevent this deal with the United States. “Kenya has absolutely no recycling capacity let alone storage for millions of tonnes of wastes, says Frederick Njehu, head of Greenpeace Africa in Nairobi. In addition, only 7% of this waste can be recycled. The rest will end up in landfills. This is a huge threat to marine life, rivers, soils, not to mention the toxic fumes that will emerge from it. “

This agreement is totally unbalanced. Our environmental standards will be revised downwards in the name of investments and free access to the American market. Frederick Njehu, Head of Greenpeace Africa

Negotiations are at the preliminary stage. The two parties are in the process of agreeing on a basic text to start the negotiations, probably by December 2020. It all started during the visit of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to the White House last February. Donald Trump and his team then broached the subject at this time. Back from this trip, the Kenyan president has already said “impatient” to enter into this agreement. He will leave power in 2022 and probably wants to record this “deal” to his credit. It would be the first bilateral trade agreement signed by the United States with a country in sub-Saharan Africa. A great pride for Kenya.