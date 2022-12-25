On December 26, the Central District Court of Kemerovo will impose a preventive measure on the organizer of an illegal shelter in the city, where 22 people died as a result of a fire. About this on Sunday, December 25, the agency “RIA News” said the press service of the SU SK in the region.

The time of the meeting has not yet been set.

“On Monday (they will choose a measure of restraint. – Ed.),” the representative of the press service of the department answered the agency’s question about the date the measure of restraint was chosen.

Earlier, on December 24, the head of the shelter, the pastor of the Evangelical Christian Church, Andrey Smirnov, was taken to the investigation department, he was detained. The man is accused of committing a crime under Part 3 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet the requirements of the safety of life or health of consumers, which negligently entailed the death of two or more persons”).

On the same day, Oksana Zhiltsova, the owner of the building, announced that she intended to sue Smirnov. The woman claims that she allegedly did not know that Smirnov organized an illegal shelter. She thought he was taking parishioners there.

Izvestia found out that the pastor had previously been convicted under Part 3 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”).

A deadly fire in an unofficial nursing home on Tavricheskaya Street occurred on the night of Saturday, December 24. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia, 22 people died. Six more were injured, two of them were hospitalized in serious condition with burns.

Initially, it was assumed that the fire occurred due to a malfunction of the furnace heating. However, later the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations questioned this version, noting that it was unlikely.

Law enforcement agencies reported that the administration of the burned-out shelter for the homeless in Kemerovo grossly violated fire safety requirements.