The governor of Kemerovo proposed to license nursing homes after the death of 22 Russians

The head of the Kemerovo region proposed introducing an institution for licensing private nursing homes after 22 Russians died as a result of a fire in a local shelter. On Saturday, December 24, reports TASS.

According to the agency, the governor of the region Sergei Tsivilev promised to come up with a legislative initiative to introduce the institution of licensing such institutions. In turn, the Chief State Fire Inspector of Russia noted the need for an integrated approach to resolving the issue of licensing private shelters and nursing homes.

Earlier on December 24, it was reported that the organizer of the Kemerovo shelter could be sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.

The fire at the shelter became known on the night of Saturday, December 24. The building that burned down was an illegal nursing home. Later it turned out that the owner of a private house gave shelter to the homeless, and such an institution worked unofficially for three years. The cause of the fire was improper use of the stove. The fire killed 22 people.