The driver and the passenger of the car attacked two law enforcement officers in Karachay-Cherkessia, an employee of the National Guard was hospitalized with a gunshot wound. About this on February 25 reported on the website GU MIA for the republic.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at about midnight the attention of law enforcement officers in the Malokarachaevsky district was attracted by a Niva car on the side of the road. Militiamen approached the car to check the documents. In the cabin there were two people who answered the lawful demand of law enforcement officers with obscene language.

“In the course of the suppression of the offense, the driver of the car stabbed the policeman, and the passenger of the car from the hunting rifle fired a shot at the officer of the National Guard. After the attack, the intruders fled the scene, ”it was reported.

After providing medical assistance, the policeman was released home, the Russian Guard was hospitalized. The identities of the suspects have been established; at present, law enforcement officers are taking measures to arrest them.

On February 18, it was reported that the former warrant officer of the patrol service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Vadim Boyko, was sentenced by the court to 1.5 years of suspended imprisonment for attacking a policeman after being detained.