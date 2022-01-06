In the Kazakh city of Aktau, which is one of the centers of ongoing protests, protesters began to disperse from the central square. This was reported on January 6 by the Khabar 24 TV channel.

According to the TV channel, there are still many people in the square, but the activists, who had previously called on residents of the city to take to the streets, are calling on the protesters to go home.

The situation in the city is still difficult: there is no internet, mobile communications work intermittently, many shops are closed. It is reported that at the moment there are small outlets, but the goods are released there only if paid in cash, which cannot be withdrawn from ATMs.

It also became known that the buildings of the administrations of the Zhambyl region and the city of Semey in the East Kazakhstan region were freed from the protesters. According to journalists, law enforcement officers also defended the building of the regional branch of the Nur Otan party, the police department of the city of Taraz in the Zhambyl region.

“In general, the situation in these areas is under control,” said the presenter on the air of “Khabar 24”.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that the death toll in Alma-Ata of security officials rose to 13, two of them were beheaded.

The brutal actions of the attackers, as the city’s commandant’s office are convinced, testifies to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations that attacked Alma-Ata.

On the night of January 6, the riots in Almaty did not subside. Thus, radical protesters armed themselves and began to loot, destroying shops, pharmacies and banks. There were reports of shootings between the military and protesters in the city.

On the morning of January 6, the military on armored personnel carriers and armored vehicles took the marauding participants of the riots in the center of Alma-Ata into a ring. It was about 50 units of military equipment, they were opposed by about 200 demonstrators. According to journalists, after the cordon, the protesters opened fire on the military, and as a result, a shootout ensued.

As a result of the attempt to storm the police building in Alma-Ata, dozens of participants in the riots were eliminated. As Saltanat Azirbek, an official representative of the city’s police department, explained, the anti-terrorist operation is taking place in one of the city’s districts where administrative buildings are located.

According to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, as a result of the riots in the country, over a thousand people were injured, of which almost 400 were hospitalized, 62 are in intensive care. At the same time, the department emphasized that the participants in the riots attack doctors, more than 10 doctors were injured.

It also became known that armed bandits in Alma-Ata surrounded two large hospitals and did not allow patients and doctors to enter them.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, said that it is the terrorist groups that seize buildings and infrastructure facilities, premises where weapons are located, and are fighting with cadets of schools. He noted that the bandits who caused the riots had received serious training abroad.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who holds the post of CSTO chairman, noted that in connection with Tokayev’s appeal and in view of the threat to national security and sovereignty of Kazakhstan caused, among other things, by outside interference, the CSTO Collective Security Council decided to send collective peacekeeping forces for a limited time period with the aim of stabilizing and normalizing the situation in this country.

According to the CSTO secretariat, the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent is being transferred to Kazakhstan by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is noted that the advanced units from its composition have already begun to fulfill the assigned tasks. It also became known that Belarus will send peacekeepers to Kazakhstan to fulfill allied obligations.

In addition to Kazakhstan, the CSTO includes Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Residents of cities, dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, came to the rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 (20 rubles) per liter. The authorities set up a government commission and promised to cut prices. The government of Kazakhstan has resigned.