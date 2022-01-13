Law enforcers in Kazakhstan are checking all ads for the sale of stolen equipment to establish the identity of the looters. On Thursday, January 13, the Akim of the city of Alma-Ata Bakytzhan Sagintayev told Izvestia about this.

“Naturally, all law enforcement services are now busy with this, all announcements in print, on paper or on the Internet – this will be fully monitored. We will find them all, ”he assured.

Earlier that day, the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan reported that the country’s border service detained four citizens of Central Asia on suspicion of involvement in the riots in Almaty, they were transferred to police units.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan due to the rise in prices for liquefied gas. In some cities, rallies escalated into riots. The situation has become especially aggravated in the largest city of the country – Alma-Ata. The protesters, among whom, according to the authorities, were extremists, broke into the administration building, set fire to the prosecutor’s office, the office of the ruling party and seized the presidential residence.

The press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, reported that 388 criminal cases were opened on the facts of attacks on the buildings of government bodies and security forces.

Amid the unrest, the head of state appealed to the CSTO (which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia) for help in overcoming the terrorist threat. All the CSTO countries responded to the request, they sent collective peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan and took under protection a number of strategic facilities.

On January 12, Tokayev announced the end of the CSTO peacekeeping operation in the country. It was noted that the withdrawal of the contingent will begin on January 13 and will be completed within 10 days. The President also said that the presence of the CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan made it possible to stabilize the situation in the country, and the mission’s activities were very successful.

As Tokayev said, the seized government offices are terrorist groups. According to him, the bandits who caused the riots have undergone serious training abroad. The commandant’s office in Alma-Ata also stated that the violent actions of the attackers testified to the terrorist and extremist nature of the bandit formations.

On January 13, it became known that the anti-terrorist operation was completed in almost all regions of Kazakhstan. However, the National Security Committee clarified that in Alma-Ata, Almaty and Zhambyl regions, the anti-terrorist operation continues and the maximum “red” level of terrorist danger remains.