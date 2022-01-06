The Department for the Protection and Development of Competition of Kazakhstan found signs of price collusion in the actions of large sellers of liquefied gas. It is reported by TASS with reference to the statement of the department on the air of the TV channel “Khabar-24”.

Companies such as Kazmunaigas, Kazgermunai, SNPS-Aktobemunaigaz and Kazakhoil are suspected of conspiring. Their actions also revealed “abuse of dominant market position”. If the companies are proven guilty, they will be fined.

It is clarified that the price increase was recorded during 2021. “If initially this price was in the region of 67 thousand tenge per ton, then by the end of the year (…) more than 100 thousand per ton,” said a representative of the department.

On January 2, due to an increase in fuel prices – automobile gas began to cost 120 instead of 60 tenge per liter (the price increased from 10 to 20 rubles), riots began in Kazakhstan. The President of the Republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, dismissed the Cabinet of Ministers, and also instructed to introduce state regulation of prices for liquefied gas, gasoline, diesel and socially important products for a period of 180 days. The authorities also plan to introduce a moratorium on price increases for a number of utilities.