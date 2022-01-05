In Mangistau Oblast, protesters stopped a truck carrying Kazakh servicemen and then forced them to kneel down. About it reported Telegram channel Baza.

Trucks with servicemen were heading to the Aktau airport. A group of activists in jeeps pursued them in order to intercept them. As a result, they managed to stop at least one truck. First, they threw stones at the soldiers and then pulled them to “repentance”, putting them on their knees.

Earlier it became known that during the riots in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, eight police officers and soldiers of the National Guard were killed. Injuries were also reported in 317 people. A state of emergency has been introduced throughout the country, according to which the movement of people is limited, mass gatherings and strikes are prohibited, and law enforcement officers have the right to conduct personal searches of citizens and vehicles.