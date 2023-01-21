CEC of Kazakhstan allowed all seven registered parties to participate in elections to the Mazhilis

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Kazakhstan allowed all seven registered political parties to participate in early elections to the Mazhilis (lower house of parliament). The relevant resolutions were adopted at a meeting of the CEC, the record of which available on the website of the department.

Thus, all the political forces operating in the country were allowed to participate in the elections – the ruling Amanat Party (Covenant of the Ancestors), the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan Ak Zhol (Bright Path), the People’s Party of Kazakhstan, the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party “Auyl” (“Selo”), the opposition National Social Democratic Party, the Kazakhstani “Green” Party “Baytak” and the Respublika Party.

On January 19, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev dissolved the lower house of the republic’s parliament. The head of state appointed early elections for March 19, 2023. From now on, 70 percent of the deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament will be elected on party lists, another 30 percent – in single-mandate constituencies.

In November 2022, early presidential elections were held in Kazakhstan. 81.31 percent of voters voted for Tokayev’s candidacy.